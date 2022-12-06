He’s doing it he’s not! Ever since reports of Akshay Kumar quitting the franchise made headlines fans have been demanding his return. Soon after the actor announced the same at an event and cited creative differences as a reason, netizens trended #NoAkshayNoHeraPheri on social media. However later, the latest media report stated that he’s likely to return as makers are trying every possible thing to bring him back.

But looks like, there’s no truth to the same as a new news report suggested that Khiladi Kumar has shown no interest in the franchise.

If the latest media reports are anything to go by then no meeting has happened between Hera Pheri 3 producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar. The news report has rubbished the rumours of him returning to the franchise as he wants to unite with comedy king Aneez Bazmee. It further clearly stated that the makers are desperate to make a comeback following which stories are being cooked up.

A source close to the actor revealed to ETimes, These are stories being spread by someone who desperately wants to make the project (Hera Pheri 3) much bigger than it actually is. Akshay has not met the producer. He has shown no interest in returning to Hera Pheri. Andar ki baat toh yeh hai ki Akshay Anees Bazmee ke saath comedy phir se karna chahte hai. Lekin Hera Pheri nahin. Bilkul nahin.”

Earlier a source revealed to an entertainment portal that Hera Pheri can’t be made without Akshay Kumar. The idea is to bring back the most iconic comic franchise of Hindi Cinema with the original actors, and the discussions are going on at the moment. The actor too has shown interest to collaborate with the producer not just as an actor but also creatively to make Hera Pheri 3 a film that’s worth all the wait, hype, and anticipation.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on the same, will Akshay Kumar return to Hera Pheri 3 or not? Do let us know. Stay tuned to Koimoi!

