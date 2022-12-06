Wherever you go these days, everyone is just talking about one Bollywood celebrity and that is Nora Fatehi. Be it her mad dancing skills, acting or fashion sense, the actress doesn’t leave no stone unturned when it comes to making a buzz. Last night, Nora was snapped at Manish Malhotra’s residence for his birthday bash which was a star-studded affair and was spotted wearing a bodycon plunging neckline figure-hugging dress and is now getting trolled by netizens on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nora happens to be super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. She recently sang the Fifa 2022 anthem titled ‘Light The Sky’ and made India proud by becoming the first Indian to do so. The actress is always making headlines for her bold fashion choices and we admire her chic style sense.

Talking about her latest spotting, Nora Fatehi attended Manish Malhotra’s birthday bash in the city last night and donned a s*xy bodycon plunging neckline figure-hugging dress and looked pretty as usual in it.

Nora Fatehi accessorised her look with a luxury sling bag and black pumps. She kept her makeup subtle with pulling off her signature bangs hairdo.

Take a look at the video below:

Isn’t she perfect? Uff.

Reacting to her video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Didi ke pass sirf beauty he brain hota toh india ka flag ulta na dikhati.”

Another user commented, “Eh toh fishing Karne Ka net pehenki ghum rehi hai😂”

A third user commented, “Ye to chaltii b asey jese dance krhi ho.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Nora Fatehi for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

