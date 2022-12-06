Balenciaga has stirred massive outrage over its latest campaign that is accused of promoting paedophilia. It all began with an ad that witnessed children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage and BDSM gear. Many including Kim Kardashian slammed the luxury fashion house and the brand is facing a cancel culture. Amidst it all, Malaika Arora was seen donning it and obviously, that hasn’t gone very well with netizens. Scroll below for more details.

It will be quite bizarre to assume that Malaika hasn’t heard about the controversy. The brand is all over the place and things have reached to a point where a legal route has been taken between the authorities and the production company.

For the unversed, yesterday marked a star-studded affair as Manish Malhotra hosted his birthday bash. Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan are among the celebrities who graced the special occasion. Malaika Arora too made a shimmery appearance!

Malaika Arora was seen donning an oversized shimmery turtleneck dress with the Balenciaga logo printed all over it. She complemented her attire with long black boots and a black matching bag. Kohl eyes and nude lips completed her fashionista avatar.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, netizens began bombarding the comment sections and slammed Malaika for supporting a brand that’s accused of promoting paedophilia.

A user reacted, “Imagine supporting Balenciaga after the controversy. Shameful.”

Another wrote, “are the Indian celebrities oblivious to how little kids were portrayed by Balenciaga. #nobalenciaga #trashbalenciaga.”

“After all the Balenciaga controversy she turns up wearing this 🤦🏻‍♀️ #tonedeaf,” read a comment.

A troll wrote, “Supporting Balenciaga aka pedophilia brand still….”

“She just wants to be in the media,” another reacted.

A comment read, “Well they u go she don’t give a crap about pedophilia ! Well done.”

Well, only time will tell if Malaika Arora will apologize or react to the controversy.

