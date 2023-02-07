Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham continue to bring surprises with its box office run. In the latest development, the film has fared better than yesterday in advance booking. It’s actually quite opposite of what we usually see at the ticket windows. So let’s check out how today i.e. day 14 is performing as compared to yesterday.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer released in three Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January. Ever since its release, the film has been in an unstoppable mode and till next Friday, there’s no competition that would impact the theatrical run. And the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is making the most of it!

As per the trade reports, Pathaan has amassed a healthy total of 2.40 crores gross through advance booking on day 14 i.e. second Tuesday. This includes a sale of over 1.62 lakh tickets, which took place before the first show started today. The number is really surprising as it’s greater than yesterday’s 2.35 crores gross (a sale of around 1.59 lakh tickets).

With such a number, Pathaan is looking to end up putting on a rock-steady show at the box office on day 14. And who knows, the film might perform on par with yesterday with night shows bringing in a sweet surprise.

Meanwhile, Pathaan became the 7th highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office yesterday. It toppled Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, which had earned 800 crores gross. It also surpassed Aamir Khan‘s PK, which had earned 831.50 crores. The film has earned 832 crores in just 12 days!

