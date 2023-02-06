Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is creating new records every day. The film is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and has now collected 832.20 crore gross worldwide! The film is rewriting history every single day.

The film, on its 12th day (second Sunday), registered a huge 28.50 crore nett in India (Hindi – 27.50 crore, All Dubbed versions –1 crore). Scroll down for more details!

In 12 days, Pathaan has recorded $38.68 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 429.90 crore (Hindi – 414.50 crore, Dubbed – 15.40 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 832.20 crore (India gross : 515 crore, overseas : 317.20 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Meanwhile, the film was earlier in news for getting banned in Pakistan after a private company sold tickets for it’s private screening.

