It’s been a dream come true for all die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans as Pathaan has been simply unstoppable at the worldwide box office. After a rough phase of so many years, the superstar and his fans were eagerly waiting for a monster success that’s worth celebrating. Now, with the latest YRF actioner, things have changed drastically. In Koimoi’s Star Ranking too, SRK has surpassed the points of Aamir Khan. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers. Now, with the Siddharth Anand directorial going past the 400 crore mark at the Indian box office (even with the Hindi version alone), SRK has been credited with 100 more points.

Shah Rukh Khan had a total of 1300 points till now but with Pathaan crossing 400 crores at the Indian box office, 100 more points have now been added to his credit (by adding 400 points in the column of ‘400 crores film’ points). In overseas points, he has 100 points as his Dilwale and now this actioner holds a spot in the top 10 Hindi grossers in overseas.

Shah Rukh Khan now stands at a total of 1400 points, which is the same as Aamir Khan. However, he surpassed Aamir to conquer the 4th position as SRK has one 400 crore film in India while Aamir has none (as per Koimoi’s Stars Power Index’s parameters). So, it’s party time!

Above Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan hold the 3rd, 2nd and 1st spot respectively. To know more, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

