Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone continues to surprise everyone with its box office performance in India. After the glorious opening week, the euphoria continued even during the second weekend as a hefty total kicked in. Now, even day 13 is looking to be a pleasing one as the advance booking report is surprisingly good.

While the first weekend has been truly phenomenal, we saw how the film sustained really well during the weekdays. After coming from a monstrous extended weekend, we have seen several biggies falling flat during weekdays due to exhaustion. Here, the Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has kept on attracting the masses to theatres.

Now, as per trade reports for day 13, Pathaan has amassed an impressive 2.35 crores gross through advance booking. Speaking about the ticket sale, the film has sold around 1.59 lakh tickets already for the second Monday, which is very crucial in the context of taking this actioner in the prestigious 500 crore club at the Indian box office.

So the stage is set for Pathaan on its day 13 and now all eyes are set on how the mass centres perform today, especially during the evening and night shows. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to stay in double-digit today!

Meanwhile, speaking about the official collections, the film has made a whopping 780 crores gross at the worldwide box office in 11 days. It includes 481 crores from Indian and 299 crores from overseas markets.

