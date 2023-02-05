Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is creating new records every day. The film is on an incredible run at the domestic and overseas box office and now becomes the first Hindi film to breach 400 crore nett in India!

Pathaan, on its 11th day (second Saturday), registered a huge 23.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 22.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.75 crore). In 11 days, Pathaan has recorded $36.67 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 401.40 crore (Hindi – 387 crore, Dubbed – 14.40 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 780 crore (India gross : 481 crore, overseas : 299 crore)!

Pathaan is now the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema and also the highest-grossing film of YRF’s spy universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Shah Rukh Khan starrer, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

