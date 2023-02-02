This could be the day when Pathaan will be remembered for going past the lifetime record of as many as three 300 Crore Club blockbusters. On just its eighth day, the film has gone ahead of Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and Sanju. These are as big the films as they get and had emerged as all time blockbuster after being in theatre as for weeks at stretch. However there has been no such stress for Pathaan as it has taken just eight days to make this happen and there is so much more that it’s set to gain in weeks to come.

Two of these films are directed by Rajkumar Hirani while one belongs to YRF’s own spy universe. The one on the top has seemed unassailable for quite some time but it’s just a matter of three more days and Pathaan will cross that as well by being the highest Bollywood grosser ever.

This is now the lifetime total of Top-5 biggies looks like:

Dangal – 387.38 crores Pathaan – 348.50 crores Sanju – 342.53 crores PK – 340.80 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 339.25 crores

While one waits to see how big does Pathaan turn out to be before the close of its run (which by the way is really far away for now), what would make 2023 really interesting is the fact that Tiger 3 is releasing this year itself, which would make it two spy thrillers arriving in the same year. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan would be seen in a cameo this time around with Salman Khan and rest assured, this film too would be aiming to enter the 500 Crore Club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

