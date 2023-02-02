After a wait of four long years, Shah Rukh Khan finally returned to the silver screen with a massive bang. Pathaan has shattered a lot of box-office records and created quite a few as well. SRK has been in the industry for years, not just as an actor; he is also a generous producer. His production house Red Chillies Entertainment has been active for over a decade now, so one can imagine that he is very much aware of what goes on at the box office.

SRK is known for his witty and savage replies, and on many occasions, he stumped people with his classic responses whenever they asked him silly things. Similarly, being a producer, people often send him how his movies are doing, including the ones he produced and the ones he acted in. A few years back, he addressed that matter and gave a typical King Khan response regarding it. Scroll down to know more.

In 2017, in an interview with AIB, SRK opened up about how people send him box-office numbers. Addressing that matter, he said, “Guys, girls and everybody, please don’t send me collections of films. I make the films. I know the collections. This is the business I’m in.” He further said, “I produce and distribute films. What the film is doing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday… inflated, deflated, I know. People send me figures. Fools!” Check out the resurfaced viral clip here:

For the people who do not, Red Chillies Entertainment was initially named Dreams Unlimited, and it was founded in 1999 in collaboration with Juhi Chawla and director Aziz Mirza. The first film produced by them was Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. Later on, in 2004, with Main Hoon Na, Shah Rukh Khan took over the company along with his wife, Gauri Khan and renamed it what it is today.

Presently, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his film Pathaan which was made under the banner of Yash Raj Films and had been running successfully in the theatres since 25th January.

