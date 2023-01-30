Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan is still roaring at the box office and has been creating and breaking records. Undoubtedly, it has brought back the missing glory of Bollywood. When many are showering the team with praise there are others who have criticised it. And now, Ram Gopal Varma has also expressed his opinion on SRK’s latest release. Scroll down to know what the veteran director said about the Siddharth Anand directorial.

As mentioned before the film has been plummeting different records and the whole nation has been gripped by its craze. Varma, who is popularly known by his initial RGV earlier took to his social media account to share his opinion on the movie.

Recently, in an interaction with Connect Dil Se, Ram Gopal Varma gave his opinion on the success of Pathaan. While speaking of it he said, “See if an unknown guy called Yash can do Rs 500 crores business (with KGF Chapter 2), (then) Shah Rukh Khan doing 500-crore business is not a big deal.” He also spoke about how he assumed that Bollywood would take time to examine the reasons behind the success of the films from down South that are doing good in the Hindi belt, i.e. the dubbed versions.

RGV also mentioned that in this day and age, stardom is different from before. In the context of the success of Pathaan, Ram Gopal Varma further said, “Shah Rukh is a much bigger name than Yash. But if Yash can also do that business. If Kantara can become a big hit, or a Pushpa- where nobody in Hindi knows (Allu) Arjun. So, I doubt the stardom will be the sameas before.”

Previously, when he took to his Twitter handle to tweet about the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, he wrote, “Theatre collections will never be great again in times of OTT. SRK is a fading star. Bollywood can never make a COMMERCIAL BLOCKBUSTER like the south masala directors. It will take years to break the day 1 collections of KGF 2. ALL above MYTHS broken by PATHAN.” Not only that Ram Gopal Varma also criticised the action sequence in the film as he said, “That kind of synchronised fighting, two stars getting up at the same time, and hitting one punch at a time, that style doesn’t impress me,” as per a report in DNA.

As for Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, it has been released in the theatres on 25th January. For more news and updates stay tuned to Koimoi!

