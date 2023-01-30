Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has been shattering box office numbers and is already among the top-grossing Bollywood movies of all time. All the moviegoers have celebrated the release of the movie and various celebration videos have been circulating all over the internet.

As the release of Pathaan was celebrated like a festival, fans celebrated it in their unique way. Among many videos, where people were seen dancing in the theatres when Jhume jo pathaan song was played on the theatre screen, a video shows a specially-abled SRK fan visiting the theatres. Read on to find out what actually happened!

A video circulating on Twitter shows a specially-abled person sitting on his friend’s back and coming to theatres to watch Pathaan. The unknown person is said to be from Bhagalpur, Bihar, and was in Malda, West Bengal where his friend helped him to take him to the theatres.

The video posted by Halim Hoque (via scoopwhoop) on Twitter has over 98k views as of now. The friend duo was captured outside Samsi Pawan Talkies in Malda, West Bengal. Watch the video below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

On reacting to the video, a user commented, “How do you boycott this???”. Another user commented, “Pakki dosti hai bhai, baal ke color bhi same hai”.

“Jabra fan spotted” added another netizen.

Another comment by a user seemed like she was betrayed by a fan. She says, “Aese friends ajkal limited edition hogye h😂😂😂😂 humare pass toh bus ye h..🐍”

The massive response that SRK has been getting for the Pathaan has been growing stronger day by day. On the other hand, the movie has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. Not to forget the special appearance of Salman Khan, many of the theatres are running housefull!

Let us know what do you think about this video?

