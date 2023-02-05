Pathaan continues to create havoc at the Indian box office. After a historical week 1, the film entered the second week on a high note and now weekend numbers that are coming in are simply amazing. Yesterday, a huge jump was witnessed in numbers and even today, it has gotten much bigger. Let’s check out the day 12 advance booking report.

On the second Friday, the Siddharth Anand directorial earned 3 crores gross through advance booking. As expected, with Saturday kicking in, a healthy jump was seen of above 60% as 5 crores came in yesterday from advance ticket sales. Today, a blockbuster Sunday is on the cards and the signs are clearly visible through a big jump yet again.

As per the trade report, Pathaan has accumulated an impressive figure of 7.80 crores gross through the advance booking for day 12 (excluding blocked seats). If compared with yesterday’s 5 crores, it’s a growth of 56% and that’s simply brilliant. While yesterday’s score is looking to stay above 22 crores, one can expect Sunday to earn above 26 crores. And who knows, we can even get a surprising number?

If it happens, Pathaan would aim to wrap up its second weekend easily above 425 crores, which was much required to keep the film in chase of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘s 511.30 crores (Hindi).

Meanwhile, while the film continues to churn out records globally, one Twitter user questioned Shah Rukh Khan about the real box office collections of Pathaan during yesterday’s #AskSRK session. Khan gave it back like a boss as he said, “5,000 crore pyaar. 3,000 crore appreciation. 3,250 crore hugs. 2 billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

