Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is creating history at the box office every passing day. The film is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office and now becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days (phase 1 release).

Pathaan, on its 10th day (second Friday), registered a huge 14 crore nett in India (Hindi – 13.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.50 crore). In 10 days, Pathaan has recorded $33.82 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 378.15 crores (Hindi – 364.50 crore, Dubbed – 13.65 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 729 crore (India gross: 453 crores, overseas: 276)!

It is the highest-grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer, which is being celebrated across the nation. The film is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

