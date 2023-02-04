Pathaan continues to find a place in the record books and write a few new ones with every passing day. When it comes to Hindi releases and the films that come from Hollywood, there are just five films that have gone past the 375 crores mark. In fact even Avengers: Endgame fell a little short as it ‘ended its game’ in India at 373.22 crores! Now that Pathaan has scored 378.15 crores in just 10 days, the film has found an entry amongst the Top-5 Hindi and English grossers.

When it comes to Hindi releases, it included Bollywood’s own Dangal as well as south imports Baahubali: The Conclusion and KGF: Chapter 2. As for Hollywood, now there is just one film in the Top-5 list and that’s Avatar: The Way of Water. The film just celebrated its 50 day run and currently stands at 390.60 crores.

As you read this, Pathaan has gone past this number as well and is next only to Dangal, a record that it will break by later afternoon, hence entering the Top-3 list by the time the day is through.

This is how the list looks like:

Baahubali – The Conclusion [Hindi] – 511 crores KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] – 434.70 crores Avatar: The Way of Water – 390.60 crores (still running) Dangal – 387.38 crores Pathaan – 378.15 crores (10 days)

The Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer is continuing its all time mega-blockbuster run and in the coming weekdays it will surpass KGF – Chapter 2 [Hindi] as well. Post that there would be only one frontier left to be crossed and that would be the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2-The Conclusion. It would be this chase that would be keenly observed as all other records have been comfortably smashed but this one would require some consistent run indeed.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

