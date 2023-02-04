Pathaan Box Office Day 11 Morning Occupancy: Shah Rukh Khan starrer left fans worried when an unexpected dip was witnessed on Friday. The film started on a really slow pace witnessing occupancies in single digits for the first ever time. But there’s nothing to worry about as Saturday has brought in early cheer and a smashing comeback has been made. Scroll below for details!

So far at the box office, Pathaan has garnered 364.15 crores in the Indian market with Friday collections yet to be added. It is quite possible that the film would cross the 400 crore mark by the weekend, and that indeed would call for yet another celebration. As far as the worldwide collections are concerned, Siddharth Anand directorial has crossed the 700 crore milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan is registering morning occupancy in the range of 15-17%. This remains absolutely excellent and double of yesterday’s numbers of 7-9%. It would be safe to say that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is far from slowing down and will continue to break massive records in the upcoming days.

If the morning is so positive, one can only imagine the huge jump that the evening and night shows of Pathaan will witness. Today marks another exciting day and we’re eager to see where the collections land.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is receiving praise all across the world with his latest release. The film has garnered impressive numbers even in the overseas market. It has turned out to be the third highest Indian grosser in that arena excluding collections from China. First two on the list remain RRR and Baahubali 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Pathaan vs Baahubali 2: The Conclusion At The Indian Box Office In The First 8 Days (Hindi Collections)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News