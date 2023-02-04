Pathaan Box Office Day 11 (Early Trends): Every new day is a box full of surprises for this Siddharth Anand directorial. Everyone very well knew that the opening day would be earth-shattering because Shah Rukh Khan was returning to theatres after 4 long years. But little did anyone know that this film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham would witness such a fantastic run, not just in India but also overseas.

Shah Rukh Khan led film has turned out to be his Highest grossing film ever. Just not that, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with director Siddharth Anand have witnessed the biggest blockbuster of their career too. There are possibilities for the film to become the biggest Bollywood affair if it enters the 500-crore club. There is a high chance that this feat could be achieved if the film continues its strong momentum at the ticket windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in, Pathaan has added about 21-23 crores to its box office collection on Day 11. Saturday was indeed expected to be big as the occupancy trends witnessed a huge jump compared to Friday. But as mentioned earlier, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is turning out to be a box full of surprises every single day.

With that, the total collections of Pathaan after Day 11, would now stand somewhere around 399.15-401.15 crores. The film seems to have entered the 400 crore club like a cakewalk. In fact, by the end of the weekend, it will go way past it.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand is already teasing fans about the sequel of his action spectacle. Not just Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone but there are possibilities that John Abraham will also mark his return with Pathaan 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Box Office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn Starrer Beats RRR’s 342.12 Crores (Hindi), Ends Up Being His 2nd Highest Grosser After Tanhaji

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News