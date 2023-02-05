Pathaan Box Office (Overseas Excluding China): Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film continues to win big at the ticket windows. While in India, the movie has entered the 400 crore club just within 11 days, the magic is also being spread worldwide. Yet another milestone has now been achieved as the Siddharth Anand directorial has surpassed the collections of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Scroll below for all the details.

At the worldwide box office, this action spectacle co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has garnered 729 crores gross within 10 days. This includes 453 crores gross from India and the remaining 276 crores gross are overseas collections.

As far as the overseas collections excluding China is concerned, Pathaan now stands at $33.82 million. The film was eyeing to beat the mammoth total earned by RRR in its lifetime and that literally happened in the blink of an eye. SS Rajamouli‘s film had earned $33.77 million in its lifetime and has now slipped to the third position.

First on the list is Baahubali 2 with total collections of $46.98 million. The pace at which Pathaan is enjoying its theatrical run, it is achievable. Let’s wait and watch to see how many more milestones the Shah Rukh Khan starrer achieves with its lifetime numbers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an Ask Me Anything session with his fans yesterday. A user asked him about the box office verdict of Pathaan. The superstar showcased his witty side yet again as he responded, “5000 crores Pyaar. 3000 crore Appreciation. 3250 crores hugs….2 Billion smiles and still counting. Tera accountant kya bata raha hai??”

