Shah Rukh Khan is currently on cloud nine and is enjoying the success of his latest release Pathaan. SRK refrained from any interviews prior to the release of the film but did keep his infamous #AskSRK session on Twitter. On Saturday, he once again answered a lot of fan questions, and once again, the King of Wit clean-bowled them with his hilarious responses. There’s no doubt that his charm is evergreen, and it gets reinvented over time, so when a fan asks him whether he will ever play the father of any actor on screen, his reply is just priceless.

SRK has been the epitome of romance, and there is hardly any actor who can come close to his charm when it comes to playing a romantic hero. His expressions, dialogue delivery, and especially his eyes can make women of any age group go weak in the knees. Not just romance, he has recreated himself for his role whenever the need came, be it Om Shanti Om, My Name Is Khan, or his latest action thriller.

On Saturday, when Shah Rukh Khan kept another of his #AskSRK session, fans showered him with queries, praises, and remarks; SRK answered them with utmost sincerity and not to mention his amazing sense of humour. Among all these Tweets, one that really stood out was when a user asked him whether he would ever play the father of hero/heroines on screen or not, the Tweet read, “#AskSRK tum iss tarah hero ka role karoge ya kabhi film mein hero or heroine ka father ban ne ka plan hai @iamsrk.”

Shah Rukh Khan addressed the question as he responded, “Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon.” He truly is the undisputed king of romance in Bollywood, but he is equally versatile at essaying other kinds of roles as well. His portrayal as an obsessed lover from Darr is still etched on the memories of the fans and audience, or his negative shade from Baazigar, which led him to win his first Filmfare Award in the category of Best Actor. As for his fans, they always keep wanting more from him, and he is always a delight to watch.

Tum baap bano…main hero hi theek hoon. https://t.co/E7UfidumyN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 4, 2023

As for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the film was released on 25th January and had been doing really well in the theatres. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

