Pathaan Box Office Day 12 Morning Occupancy: Each day is turning out to be massively favourable for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This Siddharth Anand directed action spectacle is minting money in large amounts and its second Sunday is going to be yet another treat at the ticket windows. Scroll below as we update you on the early shows.

While Friday seemed to be a little stressful with the film witnessing an unusual drop, the second Saturday compensated in a huge way and the film bounced back with full force. All eyes are on whether today will be a huge day and massively contribute to the overall collections of this YRF-backed film. So far, it is living upto the expectations.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Pathaan is registering a morning occupancy in the range of 27-32% on Day 12. This is almost double of yesterday’s numbers of 15-17%, which means the film is set to a huge day at the ticket windows. Needless to say, evening and night shows shall further witness an upward trend and that will also add to the total collections for the day.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is receiving praise for his comeback from all across. Not just Bollywood but renowned celebrities across the globe have only good words to say about the superstar.

Recently, acclaimed author Paulo Coelho took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of fans swarming outside Mannat and called SRK a ‘king’, ‘legend’ and ‘a great actor.’ The Pathaan actor also responded to his tweet and expressed his wish to meet The Alchemist writer soon.

