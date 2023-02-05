The record-breaking and record-making spree continues for Pathaan at the Indian box office. Initially, during the pre-release advance booking, the film fared slowly in Mumbai. But ever since the release, the city joined the party and has been performing brilliantly till now. In the latest development, it has gone well beyond the 100 crore mark in the city.

Yesterday, we reported that Drishyam 2 ended up being the 9th highest-grossing film in Mumbai. It earned 93 crores and surpassed Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (92 crores). Talking about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, it is already a 100 crore earner in the circuit and it’s no less than an achievement for the superstar!

Yes, Shah Rukh Khan has an immense fan base throughout the country but Pathaan was a real test to see if the craze for the superstar is still there in the market. Now, the numbers coming in from Mumbai truly prove that the supremacy of King Khan continues as till now, 118 crores have been earned through the city. It’s the 4th highest figure ever!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films in Mumbai:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) – 190 crores KGF Chapter (2022) – 146 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020) – 144 crores Pathaan (2023) – 118 crores (still running) Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – 109 crores PK (2014) – 105 crores Dangal (2016) – 104 crores Sanju (2018) – 102 crores RRR (2022) – 93.50 crores Drishyam 2 (2022) – 93 crores

As Pathaan continues its glorious run, we can expect it to beat Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s 144 crores and KGF Chapter 2‘s 146 crores in the lifetime run. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s 190 crores looks a bit tough.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

