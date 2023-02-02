RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli went on to receive global appreciation for his period drama starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia Bhatt amongst others. The song Naatu Naatu was awarded the Best Original Song at the Golden Globes 2023. With a nomination at the Oscars, things are indeed getting big! But speaking of numbers, even the Japan release couldn’t break the mammoth Yash created at the ticket windows with KGF Chapter 2.

Irrespective of the leading cast, SS Rajamouli is himself a brand enough to pull audiences to theatres. He’s previously created his magic with the Baahubali franchise and we all know the massive milestones it created at the box office. A similar trend was witnessed with RRR but the film lagged behind when compared to KGF 2.

At the worldwide box office, KGF Chapter 2 went on to earn a humongous total of 1230 crores gross. And with that, it was ranked the third Highest Indian Grosser in terms of global collections. The first two on the list remain Dangal (1899 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1800 crores) respectively. About 3 months back, RRR was released in Japan that added to the total collections but it isn’t enough to surpass Yash’s biggie.

So far, RRR has reportedly garnered 45 crores at the Japan box office. Including it, worldwide collections currently stand at 1189 crores gross. Although the movie is still running at theatres there, the lifetime numbers would land somewhere at 1200-1210 crores gross at maximum.

It could be said that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus is missing a chance of beating KGF Chapter 2 and also its position in the Top 3 Indian Grossers at the worldwide box office. But that doesn’t take away the other milestones it has achieved throughout its run.

