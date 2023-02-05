Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone has taken the box office by storm. Screenplay writer Sridhar Raghavan and dialogue writer Abbas Tyrewala have made Bollywood blockbusters cool again.

The film served as a comeback vehicle for the superstar and his dialogue was one of the highlights of the film. Instrumental to that is Tyrewala’s cheeky, self-aware dialogue. Recently, he has opened up about how the superstar improvised dialogues even the cringy ones.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Abbas Tyrewala recalled the dialogues could only be carried off by someone with the right degree of either self-deprecation or flamboyance. He said, “For example, having someone like Pathaan who refers to himself in the third person is always tricky territory. Like when he says “Party Pathaan ke ghar main rakhoge toh mehman nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aayega”. Or when he says “kursi ki peti bandh lo, mausam badalne wala hain”, in the helicopter when he puts on the sunglasses and looks super cool. A lot of actors wouldn’t be able to pull that off, but because it’s Shah Rukh Khan, you’re enjoying the moment and buying into it.”

He then added that actors like Hrithik Roshan, who are more realistically inclined actors, won’t be able to pull off such over-the-top dialogues. It’s worth pointing out that every time he’s tried to play a slightly larger-than-life character, he’s failed miserably because, in real life, he’s a very shy, reserved, soft-spoken individual.

Abbas Tyrewala then also revealed about Shah Rukh Khan improvising dialogues in the film Pathaan. “I mean the one line that people love is the way he says “Women” when he meets Rubai. For once it’s not someone referring to a woman in a derogatory sense but him referring to a woman kicking a**. That’s him, that’s Shah Rukh. A line like “boobles” I cringe and die at because it’s so not me (laughs) but people seem to find it funny. But that’s just par of the course. When someone gets so involved in a character, they will always bring themselves into it.”

