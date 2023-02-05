While Pathaan and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra have been the most talked about Bollywood subjects over the last couple of days, the new one taking over is the Selfiee’s Main Khiladi dance challenge. While Tiger Shroff and Emraan Hashmi have already danced away, the latest star to match their steps to its beats is Salman Khan.

You read that right. Bhaijaan hit the dance floors with Akshay and grooved to this remake version of Kumar’s 1994 track Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The video – which sees the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge duo dancing, is filled with the actors having a blast and is sure to leave you smiling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trolling Akshay for enlisting Salman’s help to promote his film, one user commented, “ Akshay Kumar ka karear bachane sallu bhai ne diya sath like maro sallu ke liye” Another replied to the video writing, “ Pathan ke baad khiladi bhi aagye sahara lene bhai ka only tiger” A third added, “ Akshay Kumar ko khan ki jarur pad hi gyi ahkir me” Another further wrote, “Bhai ko kyu pareshan kiya modi ji ko la lete promo ke liye…” One more added, “Ab bhaijaan akki ka career bacha lege”

Praising Salman Khan for coming out in support of his colleagues – in this case Akshay Kumar, one user wrote, “Yaar salman sab ko support karta h dil se, fir v haters log ki itna jalti kyun h yaar 😂” Another added, “Only Salman khan can save Bollywood actors” One more added, “Baap hai sabka Salman”

While many took to the comment section to spread negativity, many praised the duo for the collab and dropped hearts and fire emojis. One wrote, “What a treat to watch my fav stars together” Another commented, “Ye wali jodi tagdi hai..❤️🙏🏼” Others added, “Sunny & Sameer!❤️Both Are 🔥🙌,” “@beingsalmankhan & @akshaykumar dancing 2gether on Main Khiladi song 🔥🔥🔥 Great to see these two 2gther after a long time❤️”

Sharing the video, the actors captioned it, “And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan’s imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai…bas dhoom machaai!!” Check out the video of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dancing to Selfiee’s Main Khiladi here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

What do you think of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar dancing together? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Must Read: Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Improvised ‘Boobles’ Dialogue Was Absolute ‘Cringe’ For Writer Abbas Tyrewala, Says “I Cringe & Die…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News