Pathaan Box Office: We’re truly losing count of the number of milestones Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film has achieved at the ticket windows. The Siddharth Anand directorial is winning hearts and minting money all across the globe. It has now entered the list of Highest Grossing Indian Movies of All Time and left behind 2.0 and Baahubali. Scroll below for all the details.

At a successful completion of 12 days, Pathaan currently stands at 427.40-429.40 crores (official numbers awaited) at the box office. Sunday marked another blockbuster affair and over 25 crores+ were added to the Indian nett collections. The film has also achieved a massive milestone with its worldwide collection of 780 crores gross (till Day 11).

With such humungous collections on Sunday, Pathaan has now made a smashing entry in the Top 5 of Highest Grossing Indian Films of All Time (inclusive of all languages). The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has surpassed 2.0 which was earlier 5th on the spot with earnings of 408 crores. Just not that, it is now placed at the 4th position also pushing Baahubali: The Beginning which had garnered a lifetime total of 418 crores.

The next milestone is RRR with a total collection of 772 crores, which is a challenging spot and it seems that Pathaan will settle at the same spot.

Meanwhile, today begins the real test of time and it remains highly crucial for Shah Rukh Khan’s film to maintain a steady momentum.

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

