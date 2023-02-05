It’s RRR all across the globe, giving us a proud feeling as Indians. It’s a gold mine for SS Rajamouli as the film is receiving universal appreciation and even the box office numbers are no less than fireworks. In a recent update from Japan, it has gone past the mark of 50 crores and now, if reports are to be believed, Rajamouli’s own Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is getting a re-release in Japan. It’s going to be an interesting battle now!

For the unversed, RRR released in Japan on 21st October 2022 and a few days back, it even completed 100 glorious days in the country. After taking a slow start initially, the film grew after a couple of weeks and is now in unstoppable mode with recently it getting a Dolby release. As per the latest update, the magnum opus has earned slightly above 50 crores in Japan so far.

Now, if the latest trade reports are to be believed, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is getting a re-release in Japan soon. This move could be due to the grand success of RRR in the country. Also, SS Rajamouli has become a global phenomenon now amid all the Oscars talks. So, it might give a mileage to Baahubali 2, taking its worldwide tally forward.

For the unversed, Baahubali 2, upon its original run in Japan, had earned around 18.50 crores. Now, it’ll be interesting to see if the film crosses RRR to become the biggest Indian hit there. What are your thoughts about the same? Share with us through comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

