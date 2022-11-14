Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is all set to release this Friday in theatres. After the commercial and critical success of part 1, there’s a curiosity among the audience to know what’s more in the store. The sequel factor is surely working in the favour as the advance booking trend is good so far at the box office. Keep reading to know more.

Drishyam is considered to be one of the well-made remakes in Bollywood. Released in 2015, the film did a business of 76.16 crores nett at the Indian box office. It was declared a commercial success and booked itself as Ajay Devgn’s one of the iconic performances. With so much love for part 1, expectations are really high from the sequel.

Coming to the advance booking for day 1, Drishyam 2 has done business of 83 lakhs so far. This is a good trend as 5 days are still to go for the film’s release. This number also includes the ticket sale of the blockbuster offer given by the makers on 2nd October. For the unversed, 50% off was given on movie tickets by leading multiplex chains on Gandhi Jayanti. So it seems that the offer has worked in the film’s favour.

Also, Drishyam 2 isn’t carrying negativity like some previous Bollywood releases. Despite being a remake, the film is showing a good pre-release buzz.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav in key roles. It releases on 18th November 2022.

