James Cameron’s Avatar 2 had a phenomenal run at the Indian box office. It’s already the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India, surpassing a mammoth like Avengers: Endgame. Now, the film is playing at selected places and in Telugu states, it’ll be wrapping up its theatrical run very soon. Let’s find out how much profit it has made till now.

Released on 16th December, Avatar: The Way Of Water has completed well over one and a half months in Indian theatres. It has done its job already by taking down a towering success like Avengers: Endgame and it’s highly commendable considering it’s being achieved by a non-superhero Hollywood film. But as Cameron’s Avatar is a brand in itself, we saw bumper collections coming in.

As per the report on Tollywood.net, Avatar 2 is on a verge of ending its theatrical in Telugu states i.e. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Until now, the film has earned huge shares of 60.74 crore shares and it is said that buyers have earned a staggering profit of 55.49 crores from it, which is record-breaking. A true blockbuster!

Meanwhile, as covered by us recently, Avatar 2 has amassed a towering collection of 390.60 crores nett in India (inclusive of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada). Even after slowing down, the film was churning out some numbers from IMAX, IMAX 3D, and 4DX properties but ever since the wave of Pathaan came, the shows and earnings dropped drastically.

The film seems to end its lifetime in the nervous ‘390s’ and wrap up somewhere around 392-393 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

