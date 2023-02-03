James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has set the bar really high for all upcoming Hollywood releases in India. Before the release of the film, the record of Avengers: Endgame looked untouchable but now, the Avatar sequel has proved that box office destruction could happen with the right hype and content. Now let’s take a look at the latest collection update!

Released on 16th December, Avatar: The Way Of Water opened to highly positive reviews all across the globe and even in India, it was received with high critical acclaim. The only concern was the length but at the end of the day, Cameron’s filmmaking and never-seen-before visuals won over any other weak factor. As a result, unprecedented numbers of Endgame were surpassed comfortably.

Now, as per the latest box office update, Avatar 2 has amassed a towering collection of 390.60 crores nett in India (inclusive of English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada). Even after slowing down, the film was churning out some numbers from IMAX, IMAX 3D and 4DX properties but ever since the wave of Pathaan came, the shows and earnings dropped drastically.

Still, Avatar 2 is running at selected places but that won’t add much to the overall tally. It seems that the film will end its lifetime in the nervous ‘390s’ and wrap up somewhere around 392-393 crores as there’s no major competition yet apart from Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Avatar 2 is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India but it definitely missed a chance to be the first 400 crore grosser from the west. Let’s see which upcoming film manages to achieve the feat.

