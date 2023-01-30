Avatar: The Way of Water has been swimming past the box office and shattering all the box office records worldwide. With the movie, James Cameron has also become the talk of the town as he has become the director who has directed 3 of the 5 highest-grossing movies of all time. The movie has been giving a tough fight to MCU as there have been various debates amongst the moviegoers on the type of genre they want to see.

However, there is one particular actor who has played a role in Avatar: The Way of Water and Avengers: Endgame. In case you are thinking we are talking about Zoe Saldana, you are wrong. Read on to find out which actor was a part of both the mega-blockbuster hit movies.

Jack Champion, who played Spider, the only human character in Jake Sully’s Na’vi family, was seen in Avengers: End Game. Along with Avatar: The Way of Water, he appeared for a scene in the second-highest-grossing movie of all-time, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.

The Avatar movie actor played the young boy who rode his bike past Scott Lang right after Ant-Man escaped from the Quantum Realm in Avengers: Endgame. As Scott was going down the street and gave a chilling look in Paul Rudd’s direction. In the official casting list of the movie, Jack Champion is simply credited as “Kid on Bike”.

A non-X-men piece of trivia: the actor that portrayed Spider (Jack Champion) in Avatar The Way of Water appeared in Avengers: Endgame. pic.twitter.com/oWj8wdAr6X — XMENDirector (@xmendirector) December 27, 2022

While many believed Zoe Saldana is the only actor with 4 movies in the $2 Billion box office club, it seems like she has tough competition with the young boy. Jack Champion was seen again with Zoe Saldana in Avatar: The Way of Water and will work again with her in the upcoming sequels of the Avatar movies.

