The most shocking news that has come out of the DCU’s shuffle in leadership was the exit of Henry Cavill as Superman. Just days after he confirmed his return as Clark Kent and Man Of Steel 2, James Gunn and Peter Safran showed him the gate and also closed all the avenues that led to the sequel to Cavill’s DCEU debut film. But soon enough he found many other takers and one is speculated to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he is eyed to play Captain Britain or Doctor Doom.

In the past few weeks, we have seen many speculations around Henry. The most popular was the Marvel bosses wanting him to play any of the big characters that are about to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There were updates that the actor was being approached to play either Captain Britain or the big villain Doctor Doom.

But now as per the latest report Henry Cavill wants to play Brian Braddock aka Captain Britain in the MCU and has some very big ambitions with the character. There are claims that he wants the character to be for phase 5 and beyond what Chris Evans’ Captain America was for the first three. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandomwire report, Henry Cavill has now chosen which character he wants to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with. The Superman Fame has chosen to play Brian Braddock aka Captain Britain in the MCU. That is not it, he even has massive ambitions with the part. He wants it to become the Captain America of Phase 5 and beyond.

The report adds that Henry Cavill wants Captain Britain to be turned into someone the modern media would acknowledge and understand. It was Chris Evans Captain America who was revered back in the day. Only time will tell if Henry gets was he is allegedly asking for. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

