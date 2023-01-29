Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been on a bitter note after parting ways. Recently, a video went viral where Kanye threw a phone of a person recording him on the streets. On asking how Kim K has reacted to the news, read on to see what her reaction was.

Amidst recent news of Kanye marrying Yeezy designer, Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, many believed Kim K is not happy with it. The world of the internet wanted to know what Kim had to say about his ex-husband getting married and his recent controversy. In reply to the questions, Kim Kardashian shut down a paparazzo and refused to discuss the battery incident allegedly involving Kanye West.

According to a report by Page Six, a paparazzo inquired about Kanye West’s alleged battery incident. As the paparazzo asked Kim, she gave a brief and sharp declaration saying, “Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids.”

In a video circulating on social media sites, Kim is seen walking from her daughter North’s basketball match. While leaving, a paparazzi asks, “Hey Kim, what do you think of Kanye hitting someone, the paparazzi’s phone?”

In reply, Kim Kardashian promptly denied the pap and asked not to ask him such things in front of her kids to which the paparazzi apologized to her. During the exchange, a kid from the car was heard screaming, “Please leave!”

The reaction of Kim K hints that she does not want to comment on Kanye West’s ongoing investigation. However, she has never commented directly against Kanye in the aftermath of their divorce. On the other hand, the newly wedded pair, Bianca and Kanye have been spotted multiple times wearing wedding rings. Kanye West had been keeping a relatively low profile after his new marriage.

