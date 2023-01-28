In the last few weeks in the scandals and controversy realm of Hollywood, one name has been the most trending for all the explosive reasons. No, we aren’t talking about Kim Kardashian or Kanye West for once and it is none other than the woman who defined Hollywood glamour quotient single handedly in her time, Pamela Anderson. In recent times since she has begun talking about her personal life around the release of her memoir, we have heard some very shocking stories about her love life. But looks like there is a silver lining too that comes from her husband of 12 days.

For the unversed, Pamela (55) was married to Jon Peters (77) in 2020. While the two still say that they have all the love for each other in their hearts, reports claimed that their marriage only survived for 12 days. Yes, you read that right. The Baywatch fame got separated from Jon in less than two weeks of their marriage. Turns out Peters still wants to look after her even post their separation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as per a report that is going viral on t the internet, Jon Peters is leaving his former wife Pamela Anderson a fortune of $10 Million in his will to secure her future in his absence. The man has gone on record to confirm that same and expressed that he will always have love for the Baywatch star in his heart. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Talking to Hollywood Life about leaving the $10 million fortune for Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters said, “I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that. Nobody knows that. I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”

However, in the past as per the same portal even Pamela Anderson had said, “He’s great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death.” Now whether the glamour icon choses to keep the money or not is with the future.

However, in the recent times she has made all the headlines for her memoir Love, Pamela. The actor has written about the wild social scene in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone’s attempt to buy her affection with expensive gifts, Jack Nicholson being caught pants down during an alleged incident in the Playboy mansion and more. Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Avengers’ ‘Thanos’ Josh Brolin Almost Jumped To The DC Universe To Grab Ben Affleck’s Batman & Said “Honestly, That Would Have Been A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News