Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is on a historic run at the domestic and overseas box office as it collected 667 crore gross worldwide in just 8 days!

The film, on its 8th day, registered an insane 18.25 crore nett in India (Hindi – 17.50 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.75 crore). In 8 days, Pathaan has recorded $30.60 million (250 crore) in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 348.50 (Hindi – 336 crore, Dubbed – 12.50 crore)

Pathaan is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters!

Recently Pathaan director spoke in depth about the spy universe where she spilled the beans on ‘Kabir’ from War’s crossover with Shah Rukh Khan and ‘Jim’ John Abraham in the upcoming installments.

The SRK starrer has become a must watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. It, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

