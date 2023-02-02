Pathaan Box Office Day 9 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan-led actioner has been ringing the cash registers ever since it was released last week. The film’s collection became the talk of the town since the opening day.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial, which served as the comeback for King Khan, has been receiving tremendous responses from the audience. On Wednesday, the film earned 18.25 crores*, which is a fantastic total. Remarkably, the film is no longer reliant on advance booking, with current booking accounting for more than 80% of overall revenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pathaan became one of the fastest Indian films to reach the 300-crore mark, doing so in just seven days. Because of Pathaan’s massive success, Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film Shehzada, which was supposed to be released on February 10, has been pushed back a week. It is now scheduled to be released on February 17.

So far, the film has now collected 348.50 crores and that’s yet another record achievement as the feat has been accomplished in mere 8 days. As per early estimates coming in, Shah Rukh Khan’s action film grossed 15-17 crores on day 9. This means the film’s collection would stand at 363.50-365.50 crores. Siddharth Anand‘s action film has an open field at the box office because Shehzada is out for the next few weeks.

Yash Raj produced film is running at over 5000 screens which means capacity is not an issue and audiences are finding ample available seats and the collections are still staying on to be blockbuster by the close of day.

Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan is on the path to entering 400 crores and it can easily be achieved in the next few days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Grabs KGF Makers’ Next Post Pathaan’s Unreal Box Office Success? The Truth Revealed By Hombale Films’ Founder

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News