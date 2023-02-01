Shah Rukh Khan is currently riding high on the success of ‘Pathaan’. The film was released a day before Republic Day and has shattered some major records at the box office. The film has done a business of Rs 634 crore worldwide and Rs 330.25 nett collection in India at the moment. On to the new development, there have been rumours of KGF’s production house Hombale Films approaching SRK post the success of Siddharth Anand directorial and now founder is spilling the beans on the same while revealing the truth behind it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham besides SRK. The film has been breaking box office records everyday and the superstar has reportedly already started shooting for his next ‘Jawan’ with Atlee.

Off late there have been rumours about KGF’s production house Hombale Films signing a film with Shah Rukh Khan post the success of Pathaan. Now, in an interview with India Today, the founder of Hombale has spilt the beans on the ongoing rumours and has revealed the truth behind it.

Vijay Kiragandur revealed that the rumours are baseless and there’s no collaboration happening with Shah Rukh Khan as of now and said, “There were some rumours last month but there is no such plan. We haven’t spoken to Shah Rukh or his associates. As of now, we are not planning to make any Hindi film – unless we get a really good script.”

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is the brand behind the recently released successful film Kantara along with massive hit KGF in their kitty.

What are your thoughts on Vijay Kiragandur opening up on the possible collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan post the success of Pathaan? Tell us in the space below.

