Ranbir Kapoor has been the loverboy of Bollywood but now, he is a husband to Alia Bhatt, and father to their newborn child. But, prior to that, Ranbir has been linked with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and other actresses. However, his wittiness and double-meaning statements have been very popular among his massive fanbase. Well, now we got our hands on a throwback video where Ranbir’s sarcastic and dirty statement left all of the audience quite uncomfortable. Check out the throwback video below!

Ranbir is now gearing up for his upcoming rom-com movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar along with Shraddha Kapoor. After a long time, the actor is returning donning the romantic hero’s look. The trailer has already dropped, and Shraddha and Ranbir are looking quite adorable together.

However, coming back to the throwback video. The clip was shared by one of Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages on Instagram named ‘ranbirxkapoor’, where Ranbir Kapoor and host and actor Maniesh Paul can be seen having a laugh at an award show. When the anchor asked what was in Ranbir Kapoor’s pocket, the actor’s response left the audience shocked and uncomfortable.

Ranbir Kapoor said “mere pocket mein rocket hain”. To this, Maniesh Paul’s reply left everyone more baffled as he can be heard saying, “ek second, yeh rocket bada hi chota hai. Yeh rocket pakka hai?” But Ranbir Kapoor gave a ‘check-mate’ answer and said, “button dabake yeh rocket bada bhi hota hai.” Well, our dirty minds walked some other lane to decipher the double-meaning statement. Did yours too? *wink*

Check out the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Fandom ✨❤️ (@ranbirxkapoor)

Well, as soon as the video went viral, the netizens had poured their opinions in the comment section below. One of them wrote, “Isha Mera button hai😂😂”, while the second one commented, “I thought awards show were Family show”. Another comment can be read as, “According to Brahmastra, Alia is button 🐨”

What are your thoughts about this conversation between Ranbir Kapoor and Maniesh Paul? Let us know in the comments!

