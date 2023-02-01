Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were spotted together after a long time and we just can’t stop gushing over their pictures. The Bollywood actors were recently present at the Zee Cine awards 2023 and spoke about the massive success of Pathaan and also responded to the boycott culture in Bollywood.

Varun and Alia have been a part of many successful films and they are adored as an onscreen couple by their fans. The duo was last seen together in Kalank that was released in 2019. Now, their fans eagerly want them to be back on silver together. However, the actors came together, not for a film but for a press meet, and shared their views on various topics.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reacted to the massive response that Pathaan is getting at the Box office. SRK strarrer was embroiled in a controversy before the release. While many are calling Pathaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahmastra success an answer to negativity, new mom Alia finally spoke about it and said, “I don’t think we have so much aggression in us like that. We are very grateful to be working and living our dream on a day–to–day basis. And we believe we belong to the audience and they can say whatever they want about us. As long as we are entertaining them we will do our very best.”

When a journalist pointed out that Pathaan’s collection has surpassed Brahmastra’s record, Alia Bhat was quick to respond and said, “Every film should break a film’s record. I am very happy with that.” The actress also shared her happiness by adding, “Film like Pathaan is not just a blockbuster but possibly the biggest blockbuster of Indian cinema. We feel grateful for the moments like and pray yahi hote rahe.”

Taking the conversation forward, handsome hunk Varun Dhawan opened up about the boycott culture in the industry. He said, “I don’t want to talk about it. Why should we give so much importance to it? If people are liking Pathaan, then be happy. We should not discuss much about it. The numbers are speaking for the film and the reach that Indian cinema has.” Well, we couldn’t agree more with VD!

Amid their media interactions, fans are requesting to watch them together onscreen. Do you want to watch Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s crackling chemistry on the silver screen again? Let us know in the comments section below.

