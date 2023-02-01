Hera Pheri 3 has been making headlines for quite some time now. The upcoming film became the talk of the town when reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar surfaced on the web. However, later it was confirmed that Kartik won’t be replacing him but will be introduced as a new character in the film. While a lot has already been said and continues to be about the film it is now being reported its the director is also likely to be changed from Anees Bazmee to Raaj Shaandilyaa.

It all started when Paresh Rawal replied to a fan’s Tweet making the surprising revelation. Earlier, rumours were strong buzz that makers will rope in Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 director. But now the Dream Girl director’s name has surfaced.

According to latest media report, Raaj Shaandilyaa in his latest interview revealed that he has been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. But since he’s currently busy helming another project involving Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday starrer Dream Girl 2, he will take the decision. Earlier Anees Bazmee had said he’s still figuring out!

Confirming the same to Pinkvilla, Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “Yes it’s true. Though I’ll take the decision once I finish with Dream Girl 2. I’ll get officially involved in the scripting of the film as well, but after I am done with my ongoing commitment. Discussions keep happening but things will roll after we sign the contract and come on the same page,”

Earlier speaking to Hindustan Times, Anees Bazmee had stated that he’s still figuring out as makers want him to do the film. He said, “It’s true that the makers (producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others) want me to do the film but I have a couple of things (projects) that I am looking forward to. Once I figure them out, things will be clearer. There are date issues as I am occupied, but I think we will sort that out.”

Well, will it be Anees Bazmee or Raaj Shaandilyaa only time will tell?

