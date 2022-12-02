Sajid Nadiadwala’s Hera Pheri 3 is one of the much-awaited films. Fans were eagerly waiting to see Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao. However, after Akshay Kumar backed out of the sequel, Kartik Aaryan has come on board.

Veteran actor Rawal also took to Twitter to confirm that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor will now star in Hera Pheri 3 even as an official announcement is awaited from the makers. Now the 32-year-old actor has reacted to the veteran actor’s confirmation on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan was asked if he was surprised that Paresh Rawal announced his name for Hera Pheri 3, to which the actor replied, “I am still surprised! That’s it.” As the film is still in the pre-production stage, the actor is gearing up for the release of his latest romantic thriller Freddy.

The Shashanka Ghosh directorial will stream on Disney+Hotstar on December 2. This also marks his second film of the year after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik said the horror-comedy has empowered him and the “energy” is reflected in Freddy and his February 2023 theatrical release Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan said, “It gives it all the more energy. Shehzada is getting more empowered because of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Freddy is getting more empowered because of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success. Contrary to the pressure or the nervousness, I am getting more energy.”

Kartik also said, “Audiences and the industry can see the conviction with which I am working. They can see it. Even with a Shehzada, they are seeing me for the first time in an action avatar. There is that conviction, self-confidence, or belief… You need a different level of conviction to do all that. The way the year has gone for me, it only fuels it, empowers me.”

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Freddy Cast Fee Revealed! Kartik Aaryan Charges A Bomb As Alaya F Takes Home 1.5 Crore For Her Role, Check Out The Full List Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News