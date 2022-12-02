Paresh Rawal, there’s a legacy in the name. He has been a part of many iconic movies be it Hera Pheri’s Baburao or Bhagam Bhag or Oh My God, he has shown his versatility when it comes to acting. His comedy timings are something which still gets appreciated by his massive fanbase. He has never shied away from talking about what he felt like being the best. Now, in a recent media conversation, he shared his opinion about some actors who think having expensive cars is a way to flaunt status symbols. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Paresh had entered the Hindi film industry back in the mid-1980s. And since then, he has been quite consistent with his versatile work.

In a recent conversation with Neelesh Mishra for his Slow Interview, Paresh Rawal talked about how there should be state patronisation for a few artists. He said, “There should be state patronisation for a few artists. They should not worry about their livelihood. Even in yesteryears, kings used to do it. This should happen now too. Artistes should only focus on their art.” Paresh even mentioned the late actor Irrfan Khan and praised him for his work.

Going further in the interview, Paresh Rawal took a dig at a few actors and mentioned that for them expensive cars are status symbols rather than their work. He shared, “Humaare kalakaar bhi thodi fael jaate hain. An expensive car is not your status symbol. Your work is your status symbol. BMW se utro ya rickshaw se, you are not a lesser actor. It is important for someone who is lacking in talent.”

“Buy it, but only if you can afford it. EMI ka bhojaa uthaane lagoge toh galat hai. Saraswati aur Laxmi ka mel nahi hai,” He further added.

On the other hand, netizens recently lashed out at Paresh Rawal, who in a media conversation took a swing at the Bengalis while talking about consuming fish. Now, the veteran actor clarified it and apologised. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE.”

of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH . BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE. 🙏 https://t.co/MQZ674wTzq — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) December 2, 2022

Well, that’s that. What are your thoughts about Paresh’s opinion about actors flaunting their status symbol? Let us know!

