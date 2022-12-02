Nora Fatehi was India’s pride at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The actress performed on many of her famous Bollywood tracks including Saki Saki and Manike. Everybody was happy until the actress held the national flag upside down and the video if it went viral on social media platforms. Scroll below for all the details.

It was the FIFA Fan Fest event that witnessed Nora grooving to some of the most popular tracks. She also performed to the World Cup Anthem ‘Light Of The Sky.’ Before Nora, BTS’ Jungkook performed at the opening ceremony and his song Dreamers debuted at the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart in no time.

In several viral videos, Nora Fatehi could be seen dressed in shimmery silver attire as the audience cheered for her after a spectacular performance. She takes the Indian flag and says “Jai Hind.” She also asks the audience to scream “Jai Hind.” It was a pure mistake for her to lift up the flag upside down the second time but had the best of intentions as she could be heard saying, “India is not a part of the FIFA World Cup but now we are in spirits!”

While many praised Nora Fatehi of bringing pride to our nation despite also belonging to the Canadian-Morocco nationality, many trolled the actress and accused her of bringing shame to the Indian flag.

A user wrote, “Omg no respect for flag this is so bad acting and performing is not everything look at the way they are throwing the flag so disrespectful”

Another commented, “Such an insult..naa to jhanda sahi se”

“Indian flag Jo Dene Ka Tarika tha vah bahut kharab tha ise national flag ka apman karne ka jaisa tha,” a comment read.

A user commented, “Agar kisiko uss law ke baare me na pata ho tab bhi aise ulta pulta kaun karta hai. Carelessness”

“Kya badtmiiji kar tringe k sath…. Tringe ki important ek desh k liye sahid ho gye veer unke ghar walo se puchiye😡😡😡😡😡 sharm aani chahiye apko,” another reacted.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was recently seen in Jedha Nasha from An Action Hero.

