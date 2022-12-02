Shah Rukh Khan is currently trending on social media as he recently wrapped up Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ in Saudi Arabia and later attended the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. Amid the same, the Pathaan actor also performed Umrah in Mecca post his schedule wrap on the film and his videos and pictures from the same are now going viral on social media. Netizens are now reacting to SRK’s latest spotting at the pilgrimage and expressing their views on the internet while also trolling the actor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

SRK is one of the most popular actors not just in Bollywood but also globally. His fandom is massive and the actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 32 million followers on Instagram. Talking about his latest sighting in Saudi Arabia, he also met his co-star Kajol at the film festival and did his signature step from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and fans went crazy at the event.

Now talking about his Mecca spotting, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a white ensemble while donning a face mask. He was surrounded by people and as soon as his pictures were shared by fan pages on Instagram, they went viral in no time.

Take a look at his picture and video here:

Reacting to superstar’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Jab insaan ko jarurat hoti hai to wo mandir masjid jata hai pathaan aa rahi hai 😁”

Another user commented, “Why was his visit to Mecca/madina is soo delayed he is having money,name ,fame he can do royal visit. But he did notes because he don’t have time/interest.. A normal muslim saves money and takes time from this regular duties and visited Mecca. that’s why they visit in late 40’s or 50’s but why sharukh khan visited soo late.”

A third user commented, “Ye sab karne ke baad bhi pathan flop hi jayegi 🤡🤡😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mecca visit? Tell us in the comments below.

