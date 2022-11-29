Varun Dhawan is one of the actors of this generation who has moulded himself in the comic genre. Apart from a few films like October, Badlapur, Sui Dhaga, and Kalank, he has been doing out-and-out comedy only. Varun completed ten years in the industry and is going strong with his choice of films. He is one of the few actors who does not have a lot many flops in his career. He is also open to experimenting, and his recent film Bhediya is a great example of that. Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya is the latest inclusion in Dinesh Vijan’s horror universe. In addition to Bhediya, Roohi and Stree is also a part of Vijan’s horror comedy universe.

Varun Dhawan is known for his natural gift of marketing; quite often, his colleagues from the film fraternity have pointed out this ability of the actor. He is very good at promotions. His charming personality sweeps people off their feet, and no doubt he’s a talented actor as well. Recently, director Anees Bazmee shared his plans for working with Varun. As per sources, Varun and Anees have revealed that they have a few ideas regarding their upcoming project. Anees made a comeback with Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 this year and with a bang. Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 became the first film after Gangubai Kathiawadi to become a box office hit, breaking the chain flops Bollywood was facing.

According to Pinkvilla, Anees and Varun are planning on doing something in the comic space. The publication reported, “Varun and Anees are in talks to team up for the first time next year. Anees has been working to develop a one of its kind action comedy, and Varun has shown interest in this subject because it’s unique yet an out-and-out entertainer. He is waiting to hear the final narration, and once that happens, the team would proceed to do the paperwork.”

The source further added, “After horror comedy and family comedy, Anees Bhai is keen to explore new space in the comedy world. His script is whacky and hilarious, and the comic gags are new for the Indian audience. It’s the core thought that has got Varun excited for now.” Earlier this year, he expressed his interest in working with Varun Dhawan, and now, finally, they have a subject. It has also been revealed that Zee Studios will produce the film with Vishal Rana of Echelon Productions. The film will go on floors next year.

