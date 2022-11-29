Ananya Panday is making quite a buzz on social media platforms with her fashionable looks. After Liger’s massive failure at the box office, Ananya took her time to rise from the ashes, and now she is showing off her fashion skills to the world. Other than acting, the actress enjoys experimenting with her styling and fashion skills. Last night she walked down a ramp in a fashion show, and even though she looked ravishingly hot, netizens felt like she was uncomfortable. Scroll below to find out the reactions!

Ananya often gets spotted in the city be it for a party or a dinner with friends and family, she always chooses comfortable fashion to go. The diva knows how to slay in every style.

Last night, Ananya Panday was seen gracing the ramp of a fashion show by walking in a metallic blue-coloured bandeau top and a sheer skirt with thigh-high detailing. She completed her whole look with blue pumps, soft curly hair and accentuated with metallic blue eyes. As soon as her ramp walk video hit the internet, it went viral. Even though Ananya Panday tried to walk gracefully, the netizens felt she was uncomfortable walking as well as in the dress.

As soon as Instant Bollywood shared the video on their Instagram handle, internet users trolled Ananya Panday. One of them commented, “I could juz sense like how uncomfortable and uneasy she was while walking the ramp…” another one wrote, “She definitely can’t walk the run way… but again, it’s not for everyone!” One of the comments can be read as, “Oh God such a bad fitting bechari se chala bhi nahin ja Raha she is not fat but kitni ajeeb si lag rahi hai is outfit mein”. Another netizen wrote, “Uff itni struggle 😭😭😭😭”. One of them penned, “Kya tokri pehn kr chal rahi hai.”

What are your thoughts about Ananya Panday’s looks? Let us know in the comments!

