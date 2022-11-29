There have been a lot of speculations around Adipurush. Not just in terms of his postponement or VFX but also its leading cast. Rumours are rife that Prabhas and Kriti Sanon have struck chords on sets and are seeing each other. It looks like things have gotten fast-tracked pretty soon as the rumoured couple are already moving to the next step in the relationship. Has she said YES? Scroll below for all the details.

A few days back, the gossip mill suggested that Kriti and Prabhas are taking it slow but are pretty serious about their romance. Adding fuel to the fire, it was Varun Dhawan who seemingly confirmed their romance by stating her Bhediya co-star is dating someone who’s currently shooting a film with Deepika Padukone. And well, everyone knows it is Project K that he was talking about as stars the South superstar as the leading men.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent report by Bollywood Life, Prabhas has gone down on his knees and proposed to Kriti Sanon on the sets of Adipurush. The actress was surprised but SHE SAID YES! The family members are all elated and have given their green signal and blessings to the lovebirds.

The report further states that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will get engaged soon after the release of Adipurush. A self-proclaimed overseas film critic Umair Sandhu also spread the news on his official Twitter handle.

“Officially Confirmed ! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in relationship now !!! Engagement on the way very soon,” read his tweet.

Officially Confirmed ! #Prabhas proposed #KritiSanon during shoot of #Adipursh ! They are in relationship now !!! Engagement on the way very soon 🔥🕺🏻🕺🏻❤️❤️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 28, 2022

Well, if it’s true, we cannot be happier! Our heartiest congratulations to Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Satish Kaushik Finds Honey Singh’s Jaam ‘Quite Interesting’, Adds ” When I Heard The Song…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News