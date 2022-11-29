Months after the release of The Kashmir Files, the film is once again making headlines. However, this time IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid made some unsavory comments on the film resulting in a strong reaction from the Bollywood film fraternity. The latest to make is the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Ranvir Shorey.

A video from the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa went viral, wherein the Israeli filmmaker was heard saying that he was disturbed watching the film that was based on the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and their mass exodus. He called the film propaganda and vulgar.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri gave an indirect, sarcastic reply to Nadav Lapid’s remark on The Kashmir Files. He tweeted on Tuesday morning, “GM (good morning). Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness”

Take a look at the tweet below:

GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 29, 2022

Previously, Anupam Kher took to Twitter and gave a sarcastic response to Lapid’s remark on the film. The veteran actor wrote, “No matter how high the height of the lie is… It is always small in comparison to the truth.” He also attached pictures from The Kashmir Files and Steven Spielberg’s film Schindler’s List with his tweet.

Not just that, the veteran actor also commented on the IFFI jury head’s remark during a media interaction. As reported by Hindustan Times, the actor said, “It seems pre-planned as immediately after that the toolkit gang became active. It’s shameful for him to make a statement like this. Jews have suffered Holocaust and he comes from that community. For him to make such a statement, he has also pained those people who have been victims of this tragedy many years ago. May God give him wisdom so that he does not further his agenda on stage using the sufferings of thousands.”

Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey also reacted to Nadav Lapid’s controversial remark on The Kashmir Files. He wrote on Twitter, “The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI.”

The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 28, 2022

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

