Veteran actor Anupam Kher is one of the versatile stars in the Indian film industry. He has acted in more than 500 films in his illustrious acting career. Now a video from the ongoing edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa featuring the actor is going viral on social media.

In the video, the two times National Award-winning actor was seen enacting his famous scene in his first film Saaransh. He also revealed how he performed and what he thought while shooting the scene. He also received a standing ovation from the audience at the IFFI.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anupam Kher in the video can be heard saying to a person that he will keep his back on the camera and when he gestures to him, he can say ‘action’. Turning his back on the audience, he said in Hindi, “I didn’t think that this old person has lost his son. I thought, ‘It’s been three years since I came looking for work and I’m not getting work. I’m sleeping at railway stations. I’m an educated actor, I’m being humiliated a lot (voice breaks)…’.”

Anupam then turned around and repeated his line from Saaransh, “Main apne mare huye bete ki ashthiya lene aaya hun (I have come here to take the remains of my dead son)…”

Padmashri award-winning actor, after saying the line, wiped tears from his eyes. When Anupam Kher concluded, the audience gave a standing ovation, cheered, and clapped for him.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Anupam wrote, “Actors should keep testing their capabilities. At my @iffigoa #MasterClass I put myself in that situation in front of a live audience. I decided to perform my famous scene from my 1st film #Saaransh! It was a risky thing to do but I think it worked. Somebody recorded this video in audience. Nice to discover I could do it. Do watch it (folded hands, heart eyes, and performing arts emojis)#ActorsLife #Actor.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

For more updates on Bollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Gets Affected By Pashmina Roshan, Sara Ali Khan & Other Dating Rumours: “Creates A Lot Of Problems Between People Which Is Not Fair”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News