Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood over a period of time. But along with that, he’s also received the tag of a lover boy over his personal life. There have been dating rumours surrounding Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Pashmina Roshan. The actor now speaks about how it has affected his relationships personally. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, there were strong rumours doing the rounds recently that suggested Kartik is dating Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan. The diva is soon to make her Bollywood debut. But the Shehzada actor later broke the silence and clarified that he has “no time to invest” in a relationship amidst his choc-o-bloc schedule.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Kartik Aaryan is talking about how reports about his relationship have affected him personally. He told Zoom, “I have come to terms with the fact that my life will be out there but the other side of that is if there is a genuine friendship somewhere, they will still label it. So that kind of labelling sometimes creates a lot of problems between people so that is not fair. I am starting to get used to it but I’m not thick-skinned yet.”

Just not that, Kartik Aaryan confessed that negativity on social media also bothers him till date. “It still affects me if there is anything negative. And it affects me, even more, when I have not done anything and it is completely baseless,” he added.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in Shehzada. He also has Satya Prem Ki Katha and Freddy in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Saroj Khan Said Sridevi “Had Seen Rushes Of Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Dhak Dhak’” & Thought The Choreographer Isn’t Showing The ‘Same Dedication’ Exiting The Song

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News