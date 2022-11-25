Bollywood’s legendary choreographer Saroj Khan has given us iconic moments with some of the most iconic songs. Saroj was one of the most-loved choreographers who has taught divas like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Vyjayanthimala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and others some memorable steps that we still copy. But did you know there was a time when Sridevi and Saroj Khan parted ways because of the latter’s choreography for the actress’ song?

The late Saroj Khan is known for choreographing songs like Tamma Tamma, Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, and Dhak Dhak among many others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Saroj Khan and Sridevi, the actor-choreographer duo got into an argument when the latter expressed dissatisfaction with the latter’s choreography for her song. It so happened when Saroj Khan recalled the time when Sridevi invited her to her vanity van on the sets of Chaand Kaa Tukdaa and expressed her dissatisfaction with the choreography. In the same meeting, she even compared her choreography in Madhuri Dixit’s Dhak Dhak to hers in the song. She believed that the choreographer gave a different commitment to the dancing diva’s song.

Saroj Khan was quoted in ‘Sridevi The Eternal Goddess’ book saying, “I think she had seen rushes of Madhuri’s “Dhak Dhak” and she said that I was not showing the same dedication towards her songs. I retorted, telling her that the music of Chaand Kaa Tukdaa was weak and I could not create great steps for it. I told her since she no longer had faith in me, I would not work with her for a whole year. That’s where we both parted ways for a while.”

However, Sridevi had an altogether different story to tell. In an interview with Stardust, the legendary actress revealed that Saawan Kumar had refused to work with her as she had some problems with her. “Her grouse was against Saawan-ji, I wonder why she took it out all on me. And if she says that I’m nothing without her dances and that she’s made me, all I can say is that I’m very grateful to her for this,” she had told the renowned magazine.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sridevi and Saroj Khan’s story? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting throwback pieces.

Must Read: Alaya F Opens Up About Her Journey In Bollywood: “It Hasn’t Been A Very Conventional One…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News